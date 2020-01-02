Beldex Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Beldex has a market capitalization of $105.65 million and approximately $553,690.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00069700 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000091 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.