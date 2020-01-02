Benz Reaches Market Capitalization of $356.00 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Benz has a total market cap of $356.00 and $603.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Benz has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Benz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00189335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.01343839 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121709 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.