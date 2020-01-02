BERNcash (BERN) Trading 44% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded down 44% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. BERNcash has a total market cap of $14,943.00 and $1.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BERNcash has traded down 44% against the US dollar. One BERNcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00059690 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00042358 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00577673 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00233734 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00087524 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001806 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERNcash (CRYPTO:BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash.

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

