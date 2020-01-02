Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.92.

BRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of BRY opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $763.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Berry Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other news, CFO Cary D. Baetz bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,746.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $153,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 54,403 shares of company stock worth $389,270 and have sold 1,481,871 shares worth $15,675,892. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 496.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $132,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

