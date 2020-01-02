Bezop Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,071.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Bezop has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. Bezop has a market cap of $101,604.00 and approximately $1,071.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezop token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Exrates, LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00187311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.01329351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00120949 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezop Token Profile

Bezop launched on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, IDEX, CoinBene, Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

