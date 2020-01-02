Binance Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.03 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for $13.03 or 0.00187015 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, FCoin and AirSwap. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $2.03 billion and approximately $162.04 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.01331954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121913 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, AirSwap, DDEX, Gate.io, Exrates, LBank, Trade Satoshi, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

