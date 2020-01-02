Binance USD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.45 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $17.09 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014380 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.07 or 0.06068126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030716 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036734 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 28,954,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,008,196 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

