BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $14.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFRA shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of BFRA stock remained flat at $$10.34 during trading hours on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.99.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR had a negative net margin of 23.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

