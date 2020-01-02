BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Downgraded by Raymond James

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.35. 243,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $100.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.61 and a beta of 1.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,358.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $430,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,940 shares of company stock worth $2,121,265 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,211.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

