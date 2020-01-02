Birdchain Market Cap Tops $175,495.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $175,495.00 and $7,540.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. During the last week, Birdchain has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Birdchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.13 or 0.01334170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121579 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Birdchain Token Profile

Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,732,249 tokens. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io.

Birdchain Token Trading

Birdchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.