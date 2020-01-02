Bismuth Price Reaches $0.0794 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00001126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $6,114.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012911 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000632 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

