Bismuth Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,630.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.23 million and $5,630.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.0897 or 0.00001257 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012897 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000662 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 122.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

