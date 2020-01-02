Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49,717 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.24% of Bitauto worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bitauto by 10,474.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bitauto by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 30,153 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitauto in the 3rd quarter worth $1,407,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Bitauto by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 554,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 238,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitauto in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bitauto alerts:

Shares of BITA opened at $14.84 on Thursday. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. Bitauto had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BITA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.