Bitauto Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BITA)

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,242 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 989% compared to the typical volume of 114 call options.

BITA stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.69. Bitauto has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). Bitauto had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bitauto will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bitauto during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bitauto by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Bitauto by 39.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bitauto by 19.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bitauto by 10,474.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

