BitBall Trading 57.1% Lower Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One BitBall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $222,872.00 and $2,522.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 57.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00059094 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00085428 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001105 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00070482 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,173.58 or 1.00241434 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,259,279 tokens. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.