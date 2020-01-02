BitBar (BTB) Hits Market Capitalization of $64,246.00

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, BitBar has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00020251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. BitBar has a total market cap of $64,246.00 and approximately $187.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitBar

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,289 coins. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

