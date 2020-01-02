BitBar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $219.00 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. BitBar has a market capitalization of $63,354.00 and $219.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBar has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. One BitBar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00020486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBar alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,850.56 or 2.56055568 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,305 coins. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co.

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.