Bitblocks Price Tops $0.0053 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $38,873.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00059233 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00087350 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001127 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00067820 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,026.18 or 1.00531936 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 211,816,708 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

