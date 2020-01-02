BitCapitalVendor Market Capitalization Reaches $5.73 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $354,597.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $418.44 or 0.06046033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031028 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036559 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 910,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.