BitClave 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (CAT)

BitClave (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. BitClave has a market capitalization of $70,964.00 and $1.00 worth of BitClave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitClave token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, Kucoin and YoBit. In the last week, BitClave has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitClave alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.27 or 0.05996782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030374 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036428 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001232 BTC.

BitClave Token Profile

BitClave is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. BitClave’s total supply is 1,597,746,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,394,406 tokens. The official website for BitClave is www.bitclave.com. BitClave’s official Twitter account is @bitclave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitClave

BitClave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Tidex, YoBit, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitClave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitClave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitClave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitClave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitClave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.