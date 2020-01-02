Bitcloud Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Bitcloud has a market cap of $40,074.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 31,977,863 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

