bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One bitCNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001990 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $113.99 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 47,764,100 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

