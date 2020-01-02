BitCoal (COAL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. BitCoal has a market cap of $629.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00634753 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003964 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001993 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.