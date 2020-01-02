BitCoen (BEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,247.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $41,247.00 and approximately $220.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.02424148 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000338 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000492 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

