Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Bitcoiin has a total market capitalization of $15,066.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoiin has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.01814846 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00061378 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoiin Profile

Bitcoiin (CRYPTO:B2G) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. Bitcoiin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen. Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiin’s official website is bitcoiin.com/en.

Bitcoiin Coin Trading

Bitcoiin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

