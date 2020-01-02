Bitcoin Cash Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $3.58 billion and approximately $1.45 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $196.97 or 0.02815796 BTC on popular exchanges including MBAex, Bitsane, DSX and QuadrigaCX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,999.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00572990 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021105 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000530 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000423 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,200,838 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, xBTCe, RightBTC, CoinTiger, Mercado Bitcoin, DragonEX, DSX, Cryptohub, Bitbank, Allcoin, Coinsquare, Bitsane, CoinBene, FCoin, Gatecoin, BiteBTC, MBAex, Trade Satoshi, Coinbase Pro, BX Thailand, OKCoin International, Bitso, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, Zebpay, Exmo, Huobi, Koinim, QuadrigaCX, HitBTC, Exrates, CoinExchange, Kuna, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Instant Bitex, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Negocie Coins, Iquant, C2CX, Gate.io, ACX, Tidex, OKEx, Indodax, BTC Markets, BtcTrade.im, Kraken, WEX, ChaoEX, Bitinka, Bittylicious, Sistemkoin, CoinFalcon, Coinsuper, Liquid, Coinone, Cobinhood, Vebitcoin, BTCC, Bitfinex, Independent Reserve, Livecoin, cfinex, BitMarket, Waves Decentralized Exchange, bitFlyer, BigONE, Bithumb, Bit2C, Mercatox, Korbit, IDCM, ABCC, CoinEgg, Graviex, Coinhub, GOPAX, QBTC, Coinrail, CPDAX, ZB.COM, Poloniex, SouthXchange, UEX, CoinEx, Bisq, Cryptomate, Crex24, EXX, Liqui, Altcoin Trader, Buda, Coinfloor, Koinex, COSS, BitBay, Koineks, Zaif, TOPBTC, Upbit, Coinnest, Kucoin, CEX.IO, Bitbns, Ovis, BTC Trade UA, Bleutrade, YoBit, HBUS, B2BX, BitForex, Bit-Z, Bitstamp, Coinbe, Coindeal, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Binance, WazirX, Coinroom, Fatbtc and Bibox. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

