Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $58.74 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004503 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bithumb, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004327 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001222 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008844 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00054998 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bithumb, Exrates, Coinnest, BtcTrade.im, Huobi, Gate.io, YoBit, Indodax, BigONE, HitBTC, Binance, Kucoin, Crex24 and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

