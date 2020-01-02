Bitcoin Fast One Day Volume Reaches $1,305.00 (BTCF)

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Bitcoin Fast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Fast has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Fast has a market cap of $80,823.00 and $1,305.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00059141 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00086213 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001125 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00070115 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,160.56 or 0.99993067 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001853 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Fast (BTCF) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,189,849 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Fast is bitcoinfast.co. Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam.

Bitcoin Fast can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Fast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Fast using one of the exchanges listed above.

