Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.79 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $5.07 or 0.00072475 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bithumb, Bitinka and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $88.79 million and $14.01 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00383299 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00114108 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00001035 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000365 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Indodax, TDAX, Bitsane, BitFlip, Ovis, Trade Satoshi, Coinone, Bit-Z, Bitlish, Huobi, Bitfinex, Crex24, Gate.io, BitMarket, Graviex, Binance, Upbit, DSX, HitBTC, Exmo, Bitinka, C2CX, Kucoin, Coinnest, BitBay, Braziliex, Exrates, YoBit, Koineks, Vebitcoin, Altcoin Trader, Negocie Coins, SouthXchange, Bittrex, QuadrigaCX, Instant Bitex, Bithumb, Zebpay, Bleutrade, Sistemkoin, Korbit and CEX.IO. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

