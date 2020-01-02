Bitcoin Interest Achieves Market Cap of $467,102.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $467,102.00 and approximately $758.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Bitfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00387601 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00072891 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00109204 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001475 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

