BitCoin One (BTCONE) Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. BitCoin One has a market capitalization of $36,140.00 and $453.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoin One token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCoin One has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCoin One alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.01341335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121916 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitCoin One Token Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 12,494,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,494,861 tokens. The official website for BitCoin One is www.bitcoinone.io. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitCoin One Token Trading

BitCoin One can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoin One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoin One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoin One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoin One and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.