Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Tops $0.0001

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00058816 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00040436 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00576328 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00233662 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00087331 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

