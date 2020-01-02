Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Tops $3.78 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $3.78 or 0.00053480 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $507,314.00 and $15,583.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 134,070 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

