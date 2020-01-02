Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Capitalization of $464,468.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $464,468.00 and approximately $2,209.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.0972 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Nanex, TOPBTC and Altcoin Trader.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00383299 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00072475 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00114108 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00001012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000365 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,807,816 coins and its circulating supply is 4,778,270 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Exrates, Altcoin Trader, TradeOgre, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

