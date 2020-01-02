Bitcoin Scrypt Market Capitalization Tops $110,861.00 (BTCS)

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Scrypt has a total market capitalization of $110,861.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Scrypt is bitcoinscrypt.io. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Trading

Bitcoin Scrypt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Scrypt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

