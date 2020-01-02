Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.67 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $427.66 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $92.37 or 0.01334592 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, Bitrue, Bittrex and HitBTC. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00188758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00121473 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, Bit-Z, Gate.io, HitBTC, FCoin, Cobinhood, CoinZest, Binance, OKEx, CoinBene, Upbit, DragonEX, WazirX, Coinsuper, Huobi, BX Thailand, Bitfinex, Poloniex, Coinsquare, Bitbns, Korbit, Indodax, Bittrex, CoinEx, ZB.COM, MBAex, Bithumb, SouthXchange, Bibox, IDAX, Kucoin, Kraken, Bitkub, Coinbit, BigONE, OTCBTC, Hotbit, Koinex, Altcoin Trader, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

