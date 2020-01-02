Bitcoin Zero Price Hits $0.0021 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $50,002.00 and $1,549.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.01336924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121464 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 24,012,326 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

