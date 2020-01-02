BitcoinHD Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for $3.20 or 0.00044665 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and Coineal. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $17.91 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.01339216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00122105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 5,852,940 coins and its circulating supply is 5,596,491 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org.

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

BitcoinHD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

