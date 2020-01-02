BitcoiNote Market Capitalization Tops $11,224.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $11,224.00 and $21.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,095,352 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

