Bitcoinus Market Cap Reaches $10.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $10.00 and $7,646.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00059648 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00087364 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001130 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00059110 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,992.67 or 1.00374280 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

