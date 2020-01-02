BitcoinZ 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,934.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $551,659.00 and $1,934.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00384917 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00072551 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00116547 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001350 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,022,010,214 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, Exmo, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

