Bitcore (BTX) Market Cap Tops $2.20 Million

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, QBTC, HitBTC and Exrates. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $374.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,996.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.01829413 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.16 or 0.02790578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00570522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00640950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00060995 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00023137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00389293 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,018,881 coins and its circulating supply is 17,517,922 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, QBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bit-Z and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.