bitJob Market Cap Reaches $17,946.00 (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. bitJob has a total market cap of $17,946.00 and $6.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitJob token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Liquid. Over the last seven days, bitJob has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bitJob alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitJob Profile

bitJob’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io.

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitJob should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitJob Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitJob and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.