Bitradio (BRO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $97,696.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000929 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000278 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,262,901 coins and its circulating supply is 8,262,897 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

