BitSend Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. BitSend has a market capitalization of $95,397.00 and approximately $913.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. Over the last week, BitSend has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00576349 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001149 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 25,723,600 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info.

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, SouthXchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

