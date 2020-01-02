BitTube Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $10,467.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00647642 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003759 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001346 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 225,794,064 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, TradeOgre and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

