bitUSD Price Hits $0.46 (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. bitUSD has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $1,200.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitUSD has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One bitUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00006559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00186649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.01334551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121764 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,623,580 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org.

bitUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

