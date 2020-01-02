BitWhite (BTW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,622.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $23,712.00 and approximately $13,622.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035255 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BitFlip, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

