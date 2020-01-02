BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) & Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Critical Contrast

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Ark Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $1.12 billion 0.65 $50.81 million $2.35 16.15 Ark Restaurants $162.35 million 0.48 $2.68 million N/A N/A

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BJ’s Restaurants and Ark Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 1 5 9 0 2.53 Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $46.40, indicating a potential upside of 22.23%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

Dividends

BJ’s Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ark Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. BJ’s Restaurants pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BJ’s Restaurants has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Ark Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants 3.60% 13.38% 4.32% Ark Restaurants 1.65% 8.76% 4.35%

Risk and Volatility

BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ark Restaurants has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats Ark Restaurants on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, D.C.; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

