Blacer Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00600013 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001394 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

